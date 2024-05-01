Source: Apple / Beats / Beats Solo 4 & Solo Buds It’s a new year, meaning new Apple/Beats products. To help roll them out, the company enlisted the help of top female athletes Angel Reese, Naomi Osaka, and Sha’Carri Richardson. The Apple-owned company unveiled the latest model in its long line of over-ear wireless headphones, the Solo 4. At launch, the Solo 4 headphones will cost $199 and promise up to 50 hours of battery life. The Solo 4’s exceptional battery life can be attributed to the lack of active noise cancellation, a must-have feature now more than ever. It’s a bummer the Solo 4 headphones do have it, but Beats promises the other features make up for the lack of noise cancellation. Those features include wired audio and passive tuning, allowing the Solo 4s to continue to work when the battery is dead and plugged in without sacrificing sound quality. The Solo 4 also features custom acoustic architecture and supports native software on both Android and iOS devices. Beats Also Announces The New Solo Buds Source: Apple / Beats / Beats Solo 4 & Solo Buds Beats also announced a new entry-level wireless earbuds model, the Solo Buds, which cost $79.99. While they might not be a premium offering, Beats still promises the Solo Buds will offer users “big Beats sound in the smallest case we’ve ever made.” Also, for a $79.99 price point, you’re not getting ANC (active noise cancellation) or a charging case, but Beats boasts the Solo Buds will offer 18 hours of use on a single charge; after that, you have to plug up via USB-C. The Solo 4 headphones are now available for pre-order and launch on May 2 in Matte Black, Slate Blue, and Cloud Pink. The Solo Buds will arrive sometime in June, along with Matte Black, Storm Gray, Arctic Purple, and Transparent Red color options. You can see more photos of both accessories in the gallery below. Angel Reese, Naomi Osaka, & Sha’Carri Richardson Help Introduce Beats New Solo 4 Headphones & Solo Buds was originally published on hiphopwired.com