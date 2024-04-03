Source: Dylan Buell / Getty (INDIANAPOLIS, IN.) – The Indiana Pacers (43-34) are now the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference after 115-111 loss to the Brooklyn Nets (30-47). 19-year-old rookie Noah Clowney records his first career double-double with a season/career high 22 points and 10 rebounds. The post Brooklyn Nets Push Indiana Pacers to Seventh With 115-111 Win appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan. Brooklyn Nets Push Indiana Pacers to Seventh With 115-111 Win was originally published on 1075thefan.com