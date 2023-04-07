Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Drake is back dropping new music. Today he released a brand new loosey called Search & Rescue, which features a voice on it that certainly has the internet talking.

Drizzy had been teasing the record for the last few days. The 4-minute-plus track features an autotuned Aubrey over a melodic instrumental, that was in part produced by Lil Yachty. The song is getting heavy critique online for being cut up at times with samples of Kim Kardashian.

In an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim talks to her mom Kris Jenner about her unhappiness over the final stages of her marriage to ex-husband Kanye West.

Apparently, Drake and Kim also linked to get pictures made to promote the record.

Drake and Ye have had a very public up-and-down relationship over the years, though Drake’s dad says there’s no ill will between the two for using Kimmy on this new single.

Check out the track below, and let us know if you think Drizzy is being petty by using Ye’s ex to make music!

Drake Drops New Song ‘Search & Rescue’ Featuring Kim K Sample [Listen] was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com