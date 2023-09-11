Source: R1 Digital / R1 Digital Radio One Raleigh was proud to host One Fam Fest this past Saturday, inside the Kerr Scott Building on the NC State Fairgrounds! Proving that a little rain (okay, a lot of rain) wasn’t enough to stop the fun, the day was full of amazing vendors, food, and musical performances from Kimberly Michelle, Gene Hoskins, Michael Georges Jr., ThisJusn, SavageKuntry, Lucinda Moore, Melvin Crispell III, Heather Victoria, and J. Brown. In case you missed it, here’s a recap of the fun! Everything You Missed From One Fam Fest! was originally published on foxync.com