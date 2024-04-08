Source: Wesley Hitt / Getty INDIANAPOLIS – Oddly, the Colts are having to replace their leading passer and leading rusher from last season, which isn’t something you see too often in the NFL. In total, 4 Colts from last season have departed in free agency, and a couple of them played major roles for the team in 2023. Let’s examine how the Colts are going to replace the free agents: The post How Will The Colts Replace The Free Agents They Lost? appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan. How Will The Colts Replace The Free Agents They Lost? was originally published on 1075thefan.com