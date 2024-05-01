Source: Stacy Revere / Getty (INDIANAPOLIS, IN) – The Milwaukee Bucks demolish the Indiana Pacers in the final three quarters to force a game six with a 115-92 win. Bobby Portis, Khris Middleton, and Patrick Beverley each record double-doubles in the Bucks historic win. The post Indiana Pacers Struggles Mightily Offensively in Loss to Milwaukee Bucks appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan. Indiana Pacers Struggles Mightily Offensively in Loss to Milwaukee Bucks was originally published on 1075thefan.com