Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty NBA 2K24: Find Lil Durk, Lil Yachty, And More Courtside In The Video Game Not only does 2K24 have every player in the NBA, WNBA and a list of all-time players like Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Michael Jordan and many more to play with in the game. This year you can check out the crowd while you are playing to find celebrities like Jack Harlow, Lil Durk, Lil Yacthy, internet comedian Druski and more. “We scan them the same way that the NBA players get scanned,” explains Ronnie Singh, the head of lifestyle and content marketing at 2K Games, but better known as Ronnie 2K in the video game world. Take a look below at the celebrities in game action!