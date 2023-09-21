Source: Al Pereira / Getty In 1993, De La Soul, the energetic and unique hip-hop trio, revealed their third album, “Buhloone Mindstate,” marking another important piece in the genre of hip-hop. With its release, De La Soul continued to challenge hip-hop, pushing boundaries and expanding the possibilities of what rap music can and eventually would be. Source: Paul Bergen / Getty “Buhloone Mindstate” showed off De La Soul’s lyrical abilities and their ability to create socially conscious and thought-provoking lyrics. The album’s production consisted of jazzy and laid-back beats, different from the sample-heavy sound of their previous work. The group collaborated with jazz legends like Maceo Parker and Melvin Van Peebles who added their unique sounds to the tracks, creating a rich and toneful piece. Source: Frank Hoensch / Getty Both critics and fans loved “Buhloone Mindstate” for its thoughtful themes, clever wordplay, and amazing production. The album placed De La Soul amongst the pioneers of alternative hip-hop, displaying their task to poetic experimentation and their ability to follow through on complex subject matters. “Buhloone Mindstate” remains a statement, proving De La Soul’s long influence on the genre. Check out the album below! On This Day September 21, 1993: De La Soul Released Their Third Album Buhloone Mindstate was originally published on wtlcfm.com