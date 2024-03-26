Source: Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty (LOS ANGELES, CA.) – Pascal Siakam scores 11 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Indiana Pacers (41-32) to a dominating 133-116 victory over the LA Clippers (44-27). The win snaps the Pacers three-game losing streak on the second night of a back-to-back. The post Pascal Siakam’s Excellence Continues in Pacers 133-116 Win Over Clippers appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan. Pascal Siakam’s Excellence Continues in Pacers 133-116 Win Over Clippers was originally published on 1075thefan.com