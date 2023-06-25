Red Carpet Rundown: The 2023 BET Awards Bring Out Black Hollywood

The 2023 BET Awards red carpet is underway and we’ve already seen a bevy of our favorite celebs hit the plush pink carpet in fab fashions. Summer Walker and Lil Meech made their red carpet debut as a couple, showing up to culture’s biggest night in all-black looks. Best New Artist nominee Lola Brooke was a standout in a chain dress and gold accessories. Coco Jones looked stunning in Laquan Smith while Ice Spice showed off her curves in a barely-there mesh dress.
What To Expect At The 2023 BET Awards
Live from Los Angeles’s Microsoft Theatre, BET alum Terrence J and influencer Pretty Vee are hosts of the 2023 BET Awards pre-show. Viewers are standing by to see the surprise official host of the evening, which has still yet to be announced.
Drake leads the 2023 BET Award nominations with seven nods, followed by Glorilla who scored six noms including ‘Best New Artist.’ 21 Savage and Lizzo earned five nominations each, while Beyoncé, SZA, Ice Spice, Chris Brown and Burna Boy each garnered four nods.
Busta Rhymes will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The most-talked-about moment of the night is sure to be the special Hip Hop 50 performance starring names like 69 Boyz, Big Daddy Kane, Chief Keef, DJ Unk, E-40, Fast Life Yungstaz & Easton (F.L.Y.), Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Kid ‘N Play, MC Lyte, Percy “Master P” Miller, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, The Sugarhill Gang, Trick Daddy, Trina, Tyga, Uncle Luke, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and Yo-Yo.
1. LattoSource:Getty
Before Latto hit the stage to perform her hit song ‘Put It On The Floor,’ she hit the carpet wearing a sheer black gown with split.
2. Kash DollSource:Getty
Kash Doll looked gorgeous in a silver dress.
3. Ice SpiceSource:Getty
Ice Spice served curves in a black mesh dress with panel pattern and her signature orange hair.
4. Busta RhymesSource:Getty
Lifetime Achievement honoree Busta Rhymes looked clean in a floral suit.
5. Janelle JamesSource:Getty
‘Abbott Elementary’ actress Janelle James looked fun and flirty in this sleek black and gold Tom Ford look.
6. GloRillaSource:Getty
GloRilla looked elegant in a black and silver gown with a feather trumpet silhouette.
7. Summer WalkerSource:Getty
Summer Walker hit the pink carpet in a form-fitting black Yousef Alijasmi gown and posed next to her BMF boyfriend Lil Meech. Summer served us old Hollywood glam with bangs topped off with berry lipstick.
8. Eva Marcille at the 2023 BET AwardsSource:Getty
Supermodel Eva Marcille showed off her svelte frame in bedazzled top and leopard pants by Genny.
9. Ari Fletcher at the 2023 BET AwardsSource:Getty
Influencer and Vlogger Ari Fletcher hit the pink carpet in a sexy black cutout mesh dress by The Attico that showed off her bodacious body.
10. Queen Naija at the 2023 BET AwardsSource:Getty
Queen Naija looked gorgeous in a purple metallic Tom Ford gown.
11. Coco JonesSource:Getty
Coco Jones is serving Jessica Rabbit in a red sequin gown by Laquan Smith.
12. Big Daddy KaneSource:Getty
Hip-hop pioneer hit the carpet in a blue three-piece suit and a diamond necklace on his bare chest.