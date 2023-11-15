Source: Jonathan Pearson / Ambitious Shooters The Real Housewives franchise has the best dinner parties. The women get dolled up, rent a venue, and invite 20 of their closest friends. Now, I’m not a wife, and I live in an apartment, so I barely fit the bill, but when it comes to celebrating myself, I could very well be a castmate on the show. With my 40th birthday loading, I took a page from the Housewives‘ book and threw myself an intimate, classy dinner party. Forty is a huge milestone, and I wanted to celebrate my life surrounded by friends and family. This would be a swanky Real Housewives of Brooklyn dinner party featuring 40 of my most fabulous friends and family members. Planning a dinner party is right up my alley, but I decided to tap into the Housewives energy and hire a party planner. Yadira Alvarado calls herself a ballon stylist, but her talent extends far beyond balloon arches. From the handmade bamboo photo backdrop to the customized thank you gifts, the fully woman-ran business, Yari Productions, went above and beyond to bring my vision to reality. Source: Jonathan Pearson / Ambitious Shooters Real Housewives dinner parties usually have a theme. And while my concept was to recreate their intimate gatherings, I needed a secondary theme for the actual dinner. Turning 40 is a pivotable milestone. Leading up to my solar return, I battled with the laundry list of accomplishments I thought I’d achieve by now. One of them was to be in a committed and loving relationship. I wanted to spend my 40th in Thailand with my boo, but I’m single AF. That said, my trip to Southeast Asia was put on hold indefinitely but I infused the vibe into my dinner. I built a Pinterest board and shared it with Yadira. Once she had an idea of what I wanted, she began to execute my vision. Following my fancy dinner party, I hopped on a plane to Miami to cruise the Caribbean Seas with my family. That’s another story for another time. Get the details, from my gorgeous dress to the delicious food, below! The Real Housewives Of Brooklyn Dinner Party Take A Look Inside My ‘Real Housewives Of Brooklyn’-Themed 40th Birthday Dinner was originally published on hellobeautiful.com