The 2023 BET Awards Pink Carpet had us on the edge of our seats anticipating all the fly garbs and hair looks the who’s who among Black Hollywood would be donning. And while most of the stars kept it simple with their hairdos, some celebs still gave us the glam coiffures we love to see.

We thoroughly enjoyed going down memory lane with the BET Hip Hop 50 celebratory performances, and the Busta Rhymes acceptance speech and performance were epic. But when it comes to the BET Awards, we can’t help but be highly engrossed in the style and beauty moments because we know our people will bring it! This award show is a momentous night for the culture. It’s an exciting event filled with Black excellence, unforgettable musical performances, and more. It’s a night for our community to show up and express their authenticity through their art. And being that we set the tone for all things beauty and style, you better believe the stars showed up and showed out with their looks.

From hair accessories to Nubian knots and waves galore, the artists complemented their ensembles with popping hairstyles. BET is all about celebrating our mane and its many forms, so the celebs had to give us an array of ‘dos. Check out how some of our favorite stars rocked their crowns below.

The Best Hair Moments From The 2023 BET Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com