Source: Alex Bierens de Haan / Getty The Texas Rangers defeated the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the ALCS. With Monday night’s 11-4 win over the Astros, the Rangers are headed to the World Series for the first time since 2011. Adolis Garcia broke a new MLB record for the most RBIs in a playoff series and was crowned MVP! Their next game will be against the winner of the NLCS between the Phillies and Blue Jays. The Rangers have been to the World Series twice before. The post The Texas Rangers Advance To The World Series appeared first on 97.9 The Beat. The Texas Rangers Advance To The World Series was originally published on thebeatdfw.com