Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

We tap in with viral content creator and law student Legally Hype for legal expertise on today’s hot button topics.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

This week we dive deep into the latest Sesame Place 28 million dollar lawsuit, Brittney Griner’s continued fight for freedom plus the possible trade-off between Russia and the United States, and Steve Bannon upcoming convictions!

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Family Sues Sesame Place For Millions, Brittney Griner’s Trade Off For Freedom & More! was originally published on themorninghustle.com