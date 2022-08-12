Nipsey Hussle Gets LA Metro Station Dedicated In His Honor

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The city of Los Angeles is showing more love to its native son, Nipsey Hussle by announcing the dedication of one of its metro stations after him posthumously.

According to reports, the city has dedicated the Hyde Park Metro station after the late rapper and entrepreneur. The ceremony was held last weekend at the station, which is located at the intersections of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue and 59th Street. This is in close proximity to Hussle’s Marathon Clothing Store, which was an inspirational staple of the community and where he tragically lost his life in March 2019.

Los Angeles City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson spoke about the rapper’s legacy at the dedication ceremony last Saturday (August 6th). After he caught the vision and he understood what the train would mean to this community and his neighborhood and businesses like his, he got very involved in making sure that this train worked on behalf of our people and helped us express and live out our possibilities and our hopes and our dreams,” he said to the crowd. “Everybody who comes to L.A. and rides the train out of the airport is gonna see it. Is that all right?”

There is a push by those in the community to formally rename the station after Hussle. This was confirmed by a spokesperson for the Metro when contacted by the press. The Hyde Park station is one of eight on the new K Line, which is part of the Crenshaw/LAX Transit Project. The $2 billion project was created through investments in order to connect the existing Metro E Line at Crenshaw and Exposition Boulevards to the C Line in El Segundo. The aim is to better connect the area of Inglewood to the rest of the city and the airport.

The Hyde Park station will also feature curb extensions and median refuge islands, and wider sidewalks and crosswalks for pedestrians in the area. The 8.5 mile K Line is poised to open next year.

