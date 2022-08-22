Lo Down: Biggie’s Daughter, T’yanna Wallace Posts Million Dollar Bond For Boyfriend & More

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

A lot of drama over the past weekend and Lore’l is catching you up to speed! First up, the fight to free Brittney Griner is still ongoing and now former Chicago Bulls player, Dennis Rodman is stepping in to help. “I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl,” Rodman told NBC News. The Biden administration seems to beg to differ, “He is more likely to hurt than help.” Do you think Rodman can get the job done?

Next, Quando Rondo was involved in a tragic shooting that left one dead over the weekend in Los Angeles. It was reported that Quando and his entourage arrived at a gas station when another vehicle pulled up and opened fire. Authorities are still investigating the incident. Quando Rondo was also involved in a similar shooting that left rapper King Von dead after a dispute in Atlanta.

Lastly the late great daughter of Biggie Smalls, T’yanna Wallace is trending on the timeline after it was made public that she posted a $1 million dollar bail for the release of her boyfriend. Stopped for a suspended license, Tyshawn Wallace attempted to flee a routine traffic stop in Queens, New York and ran over three individuals, a mother and child, and a delivery man!⁣ According to reports, Wallace had to put up her $1.5 million Brooklyn house for the bail.

