Indiana State Fair Attracts More Than 837K People In 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — The 165th Indiana State Fair wrapped up Sunday following 18 days of summertime fun and attracted a total of 837,568 fairgoers, an increase over 2021 fair attendance.

“This year’s Indiana State Fair was a great success. We were challenged with a few days of hot summer heat, but thankful that we had mostly beautiful weather,” Cindy Hoye, Indiana State Fair Commission executive director said. “We are proud that no other State Fair brings 4-H project work and agriculture to life like the Indiana State Fair. Thank you to our tremendous partners, from the Tom Wood Automotive Group to the hundreds of volunteers and vendors, for another great year.”

Despite a heat index above 90 degrees on five days, attendance numbers were above 2021 numbers, attracting 837,568 fairgoers.

Final numbers show that fairgoers enjoyed the Fair to the fullest extent and spent their entire day at the Fair, with many vendors and partners reporting record sales.

6,600 exhibitors showed or displayed a combined 45,739 animal and non-animal projects.

62,000+ milkshakes and 32,000 grilled cheeses sandwiches were consumed from the Dairy Bar.

