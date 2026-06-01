Source: B-Swift \/ B-Swift B-Swift – Hot 100.9 B-Swift, born and raised on the west side of Indianapolis and a proud graduate of Pike High School’s Class of 2002, is well-known as “The Voice Box of Indiana.” He has been a pivotal part of Hot 100.9 since 2003\/2004, beginning his career by hosting the station’s “Chop Shop.” Today, Swift commands the airwaves 3PM – 7PM. and can also be heard on Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Additionally, he is a prominent figure in Indianapolis, hosting every major party in the city. Swift’s radio career began as an intern at Hot 100.9 under the mentorship of Big Swole. His hard work and dedication in both the studio and the community eventually led to him hosting the weekend mix-show, “The Chop Shop.” Further experience, including his roles as producer for the Russ Parr Morning Show and a swing-shift personality, solidified his position as the station’s nighttime host, entertaining listeners from 3PM to 7PM on weeknights. Swift’s family has also played a crucial role in shaping his passion for music and performance. His father was a member of a nationally renowned band, which ignited his love for the stage. “My father played for The Deele during the early 1980s with Babyface and L.A. Reid, and in the 1990s, he performed with After 7,” Swift shared. “I also have an uncle who toured with LL Cool J and Monica. My family’s influence has been instrumental in nurturing my passion for music and performance. Music has always been a fundamental part of my life and my family.” B-Swift is dedicated to his city, actively engaging with young people by visiting schools and hosting various social events and concerts throughout Indiana. Known for his dynamic presence, he is a familiar face and voice in Indianapolis clubs, always energizing the crowd. “My greatest moment in radio is every single day when I take the microphone and connect with the city I love,” Swift said. “I feel like Indianapolis sees me as their quarterback, much like Andrew Luck, and the love they show me every day is incredible.” X | INSTAGRAM | FACEBOOK | LISTEN LIVE News From B-Swift Entertainment | B Swift Club520 x Trevor Jackson Local | B Swift Indy’s Chief of Police takes new position with Mayor Entertainment | Chase Iseghohi B Swift & Devin Holyfield Talk Men’s Mental Health and Healing Music | B Swift Tamar Braxton Addresses Affair Rumors Involving Mendeecees Harris Music | B Swift Lil Baby drops “The Leaks”… new mixtape on his 31st birthday Celebrity | Sammy Approved Will Smith’s Former Friend Alleges Jada Pinkett Smith Threatened His Life Over Sharing ‘Personal Business’ Music | B Swift Former NYPD Chief Reveals They Were Building A Case Against Pop Smoke B-SWIFT PICK | B Swift Best early Black Friday Apple deals 2025: 45+ sales out now B-SWIFT PICK | B Swift Hundreds turn up for Cardi B appearance More News From B-Swift All News All News | Chase Iseghohi Indiana Black Legislative Caucus Kicks Off 2026 Town Hall Series in Indianapolis Politics | Zack Linly Op-ED: Why Can’t Our Bigoted President Leave The Somali Community Alone? Politics | Joe Jurado Louisiana Passes Map Eliminating Majority-Black District Trending Trending Entertainment | Vassier Cathy Hughes Honored Among Media’s Most Powerful Titans Entertainment | J. Bachelor [VIDEO] Jay-Z Fires Shots At Kanye, Drake, Nicki, Dame Dash & More Music | paige.boyd R&B Legend Peabo Bryson Under Medical Care Following Stroke 4 Items Athletes | Siobhan Dixon ‘Black Queen!’ — Jade Cargill Wants Revenge, Delivering Career-Best Performance At WWE Clash In Italy 2026: See Fans’ Reactions 11 Items Entertainment | J. Bachelor Pass The Popcorn: Here Are The Biggest Films Coming Summer 2026 Celebrity | Kerbi Lynn #RHOA: Kelli Fires Back At Porsha’s Preacher PJ Pouncing Allegations Again, Says Her Daughter Copiously Cackled At The Rumor More All News