Tamar Braxton addressed rumors of an alleged affair with Mendeecees Harris, denying the claims and emphasizing the impact on their families. The singer expressed disappointment in the spread of false information and vowed to take legal action. Braxton, who recently achieved success with her "Heartbreak Renegade" project, emphasized her focus on creating music and films that matter. The rumors surfaced after YouTuber Funky Dineva alleged witnessing Braxton and Harris kissing, leading to speculation about their relationship. Braxton's statement concluded with a declaration that "playtime is over."