Rapper Lil Baby celebrates his 31st birthday by releasing a new mixtape titled "The Leaks" as part of his "WHAM Wednesdays" series. The 15-track project includes collaborations with Playboi Carti, Young Thug, and Lil Yachty. Fans can expect a new song and music video from Lil Baby every Wednesday until the end of 2025. Source: https://www.kissrocks.com/entertainment/lil-baby-drops-leaks-new-mixtape-his-31st-birthday/6I7ZO4Q4FNDKDPWV5HDGE5EZLY