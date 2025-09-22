Hundreds of fans lined up outside a Riverdale music shop for a promotional appearance by rapper Cardi B, who released her album “Am I the Drama” on Friday. The event at DBS Sounds offered exclusive access to those who pre-ordered the album, with wristbands provided to attendees. Cardi B recently announced her pregnancy and upcoming tour, with the final show scheduled for State Farm Arena in Atlanta on April 17. Source: https://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/clayton-county/hundreds-turn-up-cardi-b-appearance-metro-atlanta-music-store/Y73LO2ABWBF7VOEKILQVEBL3F4