New Music Friday 8/26/22 ( DJ Khaled , JID )

This New Music Friday calls the Avengers of The Music Industry Together.

DJ Khaled releases his new album “God Did” with a plethora of familiar faces. Beating out his last album “Khaled Khaled” with 27 features. Khaled called on 34 features for this new album. The album has a run time of 57 mins & you can expect appearances from Drake, Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Future & Lil Baby, Lil Durk & 21 Savage, Quavo & Takeoff, Nardo Wick & Kodak Black, Don Toliver & Travis Scott, Gunna & Roddy Ricch, Latto & City Girls, Juice Wrld, Sza, Eminem, and many more. Luckily for Khaled, no other big artist released this week. He can expect to Debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 following his #2 Debut with his last album “Khaled Khaled” behind Tyler the Creators “Call me If you get lost”.

The video to the first single “Staying Alive” with Drake & Lil Baby off his new album “God Did” is Out Now!

JID is back. The Dreamville rapper releases the follow up to his 2017 album “The Never Story” with “The Forever Story”. Fresh off the Dreamville Collab project from March, JID takes time to capitalize on his growth and focus on his own project. “The Forever Story” has a runtime of 59 mins and features EARTHGANG, Ari Lennox, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, and others. We got a glimpse into “The Forever Story” back in January with the release of the first single “Surround Sound”, which features other Atlanta natives 21 savage and Baby Tate.