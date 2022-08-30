Megan Thee Avenger?: ‘She-Hulk’ Will Feature Megan Thee Stallion In Upcoming Episode

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is about to join the MCU. Deadline confirms the Houston rapper will guest star in an upcoming episode of Disney+’s original series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

The Traumazine crafter is following up her Tina Snow cameo on P-Valley with an epic appearance on She-Hulk, the MCU’s lawyer-comedy on Disney+. According to the website, the Houston rapper will be involved in a legal case handled by Augustus “Pug” Pugliese, played by Josh Segarra.

Segarra confirmed there would be a case where “a gentleman getting catfished by someone who lives in another universe,” whether that person is Megan Thee Stallion remains a mystery. The actor confirmed the upcoming episode in an interview with Deadline while at the red carpet premiere.

Deadline tried to pull it out of Segarra if the person was a particular recording artist, but Segarra more than likely feared getting a phone call from MCU head Kevin Feige. He did divulge, “So he thinks he’s dating one person, and he’s not, so we need to help him figure that out.”

Does This Mean Megan Thee Stallion Will Be In Other MCU Shows?

No word on whether Megan Thee Stallion’s appearance in the show will result in other appearances in other MCU properties, but this is a major look for the Hip-Hop star.

Thee Stallion joins other real-life celebrities who made cameos in the series and returning MCU favorites. Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, who is She-Hulk’s (Tatiana Maslany) cousin, Tim Roth as Abomination, a rumored member of the upcoming Thunderbolts squad, and the MCU MVP, Wong (Benedict Wong).

The show’s biggest cameo might be Charlie Cox, who will be reprising his role as Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, and will debut his new MCU costume in the show.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+ and is a hit with fans.

