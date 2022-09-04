Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

We’re loving this ginger hair color on actress Tessa Thompson and earlier today, the beauty took to Instagram to give us hair goals and a close up of the look and it’s everything!

Taking to the platform, the starlet served face and showed off her ginger hair color in a close up selfie that was everything! The beauty rocked her ginger locs in tight, ringlet curls with a side part to let one side of her hair frame her face. The beauty rocked a natural beat on her face and smized for the cameras as she gave us hair envy in her beautiful selfie. Her ensemble was just as fashionable as her hair as the actress donned a black and silver dress and rocked minimal jewelry, only a dainty bracelet and matching earrings.

Tessa shared the beautiful selfie on the social media platform, captioning the look, “Will eat large amounts of risotto anytime. A pleasure to celebrate five years of @armanibeauty x @labiennale!

#armanibeauty”

Check out the look below.

Tessa’s 3.3 million Instagram followers were loving this look just as much as we were and flooded her IG comment section with their stamps of approval. “ hairrr” one follower wrote while another commented, “ok stunning as always ”

She indeed looks beautiful! What do you think about Tessa’s ginger colored hair? Would you rock this style?

Tessa Thompson Is Our Hair Goals In Ginger Selfie was originally published on hellobeautiful.com