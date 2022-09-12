PNB Rock Fatally Shot In Los Angeles [UPDATED]

Brandon Caldwell is a freelance writer. His work has appeared in The FADER, Entertainment Weekly, Pitchfork, VIBE, Complex, EBONY, the Village Voice, the Houston Press and more. Follow him on Twitter: @_brandoc

PnB Rock, the melodic Philadelphia rapper who scored several his throughout his career, has died.

The 30-year-old was shot inside Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles on Monday (September 12) in an attempted robbery.

In a video uploaded to social media, restaurant employees can be seen frantic as paramedics arrive and the rapper lay on the floor, fighting for his life. Law enforcement was called regarding the shooting at 1:23 p.m. local time in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. He was transported to a local area hospital and was pronounced dead at 1:39 p.m., according to LAPD and the Los Angeles Times.

Rock was eating with his girlfriend when, according to sources, someone attempted to rob the rapper and shots were later fired. Security footage inside of the restaurant captured the incident, though it’s unclear if police have begun an investigation into finding and tracking down the shooter.

A Philadelphia native, PnB Rock resides in Los Angeles and has racked up several hits since his debut in 2014, including 2017’s “Selfish” and guest features on YFN Lucci’s “Everyday We Lit” remix and Meek Mill’s 2018 single “Dangerous.”

This is a developing story.

