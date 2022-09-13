Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Expecting Their Second Child

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Entrepreneur Keyshia Ka’oir and legendary Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane are expecting their second child and they made the announcement in a very touching viral video.

Ka’oir shared a video this weekend of her walking into a room and showing Gucci the positive pregnancy test result. The “So Icy” rapper is seen in the video beaming at the exciting news. The video also showed the couple at an ultrasound appointment.

The couple have not revealed the gender of their coming blessing.

“Let’s Have Another Baby ICE Needs Somebody To Play With,” Ka’oir wrote in the caption. The couple has a nearly two-year-old son together, appropriately named Ice Davis. Per Madame Noire, Gucci Mane showered her with gifts for not only birthing his child but for Christmas. Besides her $1 million push present, she was also gifted with a multi-colored Hermes Birkin bag.

Both Keyshia and Gucci have children from previous relationships, but Ice is the first that the rapper has raised since infancy. “I never knew how much attention you got to pay to a baby,” he told Billboard late last year. “It’s not easy. It’s a great thing and I love it, but it’s definitely challenging to be a parent.”

Meanwhile, in the same interview Ka’oir gushed about Gucci as a dad saying, “For maybe the first four weeks, [Gucci] put him to sleep every night on his chest by himself. He’s a great dad.”

Thoughts and blessings to the Davis clan on their coming blessing.

