CLUB 520 PODCAST TELLS JIMMY BUTLER PRACTICE STORY

Published on April 28, 2023

Jeff Teague, former NBA player turned host of the Podcast 520,told a story about his old teammate Jimmy Butler where he recounted a time when Butler who was having probles w the team already showed up to practice and just went crazy. The story quickly went viral, with fans and media outlets alike sharing it across social media platforms. Check out The Clip and full episode below

JEFF TEAGUE Jimmy Butler

