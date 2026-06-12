Source: KENT NISHIMURA \/ Getty On Thursday (June 11), President Donald Trump announced that he was canceling pending airstrikes on Iran. He simultaneously claimed that a deal with the Middle Eastern nation was close to being finalized – but the leaked terms have led to confusion and denial from both sides. “It’s a very strong memorandum of understanding,” Trump said of the proposed deal with Iran during an event in the Oval Office. “That’s a little conceptual.” He also said that a deal could be signed “maybe over the weekend, in Europe,” but that he wouldn’t be present. Trump would go on to speak more about the deal in a post on his Truth Social media platform, stating that he spoke with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that Iran’s Supreme Leader had approved the deal along with negotiators from Pakistan. However, reporting from Iran’s Mehr News Agency refuted Trump’s claims that the deal was accepted, but confirmed that its government officials did received the terms of the deal. CNN’s Anderson Cooper noted that it was the 39th time Trump claimed there would be a deal since the fighting began. The leaked details of the proposed deal to end the nearly four months war that began at the end of February shocked some observers. Substack writer David Shuster referred to the terms, which reportedly would allow Iran to keep its nuclear material, as “a US surrender. “ Other alleged components include Iran receiving $300 billion dollars. Trump would go on Truth Social again on Friday (June 12) and claim the details were a lie. “The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing. What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth,” he wrote. Vice President JD Vance also attempted to debunk the news in posts on X, formerly Twitter. 1. Meidas Touch 2. David Shuster 3. Adam Kinzinger 4. AllwhichIam 5. Michael Weiss 6. Issac Saul 7. Joe Walsh 8. John Arnold 9. Matt Gertz 10. Jack Sprat