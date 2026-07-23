Source: Dimitrios Kambouris \/ Getty All 41 IMAX 70mm Theaters Showing The Odyssey Around the World If you’re planning to see Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey the way it was meant to be experienced, you’re going to need to be selective about where you buy your ticket. The film was shot entirely with IMAX cameras, making it the first major feature ever captured completely in the format. Because of that, only 41 theaters worldwide are equipped to project the movie in true IMAX 70mm film. These locations feature the massive screens, incredible detail, and expanded aspect ratio that Nolan specifically designed the film for. (Axios) Whether you’re planning a road trip or simply curious if one is near you, here’s every IMAX 70mm location showing The Odyssey. RELATED: Travis Scott Makes Surprise Appearance In Latest Trailer To Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ RELATED: Lupita Nyong’o Showed Out On ‘The Odyssey’ Press Tour And Every Look Was A Masterclass RELATED: Lupita Nyong’o Responds To Racist Commentary Around Her ‘Odyssey’ Role: ‘The Criticism Will Exist’ United States (25) Arizona • Tempe – Harkins Arizona Mills & IMAX California • Dublin – Regal Hacienda Crossings & IMAX • Hollywood – TCL Chinese Theatres IMAX • Irvine – Regal Irvine Spectrum & IMAX • Los Angeles – Regal LA Live & IMAX • Ontario – Regal Edwards Ontario Palace & IMAX • Sacramento – Esquire IMAX Theatre • San Francisco – AMC Metreon 16 & IMAX • Universal City – Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood & IMAX Colorado • Colorado Springs – Cinemark Carefree Circle & IMAX • Denver – Regal Colorado Center & IMAX Florida • Fort Lauderdale – AutoNation IMAX Theater Georgia • Buford – Regal Mall of Georgia & IMAX Indiana • Indianapolis – Indiana State Museum IMAX Theatre Michigan • Grand Rapids – Celebration! Cinema North & IMAX New York • New York City – AMC Lincoln Square 13 & IMAX Pennsylvania • King of Prussia – Regal King of Prussia & IMAX Tennessee • Nashville – Regal Opry Mills & IMAX Texas • Austin – Bullock Texas State History Museum IMAX • Dallas – Cinemark Dallas & IMAX Washington • Seattle – Boeing IMAX at Pacific Science Center Canada (9) Alberta • Calgary – Scotiabank Chinook & IMAX • Edmonton – Scotiabank Edmonton & IMAX British Columbia • Langley – Cineplex Cinemas Langley & IMAX • Richmond – SilverCity Riverport & IMAX Nova Scotia • Halifax – Scotiabank Theatre Halifax & IMAX Ontario • Mississauga – Cineplex Cinemas Mississauga & IMAX • Vaughan – Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan & IMAX Quebec • Montreal – Scotiabank Theatre Montreal & IMAX Saskatchewan • Regina – Kramer IMAX, Saskatchewan Science Centre United Kingdom (3) • London – BFI IMAX • London – Ronson Theatre at the Science Museum IMAX • Manchester – Vue Manchester Printworks IMAX Australia (1) • Melbourne – IMAX Melbourne Museum Belgium (1) • Brussels – Kinepolis Brussels IMAX Czech Republic (1) • Prague – IMAX Theatre Palác Flora France (1) • Montpellier – Gaumont Montpellier Multiplexe IMAX Why Is IMAX 70mm So Special? Unlike standard digital projection, IMAX 70mm uses much larger film frames that deliver: • Sharper image quality • Richer colors and contrast • More visible picture thanks to the expanded 1.43:1 aspect ratio • An incredibly immersive viewing experience on giant IMAX screens For movie lovers, it’s widely considered the gold standard of theatrical presentation. (Axios) If you’ve been waiting to experience The Odyssey in its highest-quality format, these 41 theaters represent the best way to see one of the year’s biggest films.