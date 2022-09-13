Does Jimmy Kimmel Owe Quinta Brunson An Apology For Emmy’s Stunt?

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Quinta Brunson both won were big winners for during the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards that took place at the Governor’s Gala at Microsoft Theater. The two both took home an award for their respective roles in the hit TV series, Abbott Elementary.

Ralph won best supporting actress in a comedy series. Brunson made history as the second Black woman ever to win an award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, televisions highest award but many question if Quinta got to truly enjoy her moment due to a stunt pulled by fellow comedian Jimmy Kimmel. The award was presented by Kimmel and Will Arnett who were finishing up a comedy “bit” before the announcement.

Kimmel laid across the stage lifelessly as Brunson approached the stage and even had to step over him to accept her award. He continued to lay just inches away from her during her entire speech which many on social media felt was rude and overshadowed her moment. Lore’l has the full tea in the Lo Down! Watch the video below and let us know how you feel.

