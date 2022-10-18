Jonathan Majors Comes For Michael B. Jordan’s Throne In ‘Creed III’ [TRAILER]

Brandon Caldwell is a freelance writer. His work has appeared in The FADER, Entertainment Weekly, Pitchfork, VIBE, Complex, EBONY, the Village Voice, the Houston Press and more. Follow him on Twitter: @_brandoc

MGM Studios has revealed the official trailer and synopsis for the third installment in the Rocky spin-off series Creed starring Michael B. Jordan. Taking place years after Creed II, the third Creed movie introduces Adonis Creed (Jordan) to another figure from his past, Damian (Jonathan Majors).

The film, set to release next March, also serves as Jordan’s first time in the director’s chair.

“Me and him bonded in a way that I never had an opportunity to,” Jordan said in a press conference on Monday (October 17). “It’s my first time directing that relationship between director and actor. I really understand that now, and it’s a bond that’ll last forever. So just really lucky to have that gentleman by my side.”

Majors and Jordan share similar bonafide — stars of HBO shows (The Wire, Lovecraft Country) and members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Jordan portrayed Killmonger in the first Black Panther film, Majors is set to become the MCU’s new big bad villain Kang the Conqueror). Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Wood Harris and Mila Davis-Kent also star in Creed III – and you can watch the trailer above.