QB Switch: Colts Bench Matt Ryan For Sam Ehlinger

The Matt Ryan era in Indianapolis is over, not even halfway through the season.

After another disastrous start in a loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Colts head coach Frank Reich used his Monday press conference to inform the media Ryan wouldn’t be the starting QB for their game vs. the Commanders. Instead, former Texas QB Sam Ehlinger would make his first NFL start.

“Right now, the move is for Sam to be the starter for the rest of the season,” Reich said.

Ryan is currently nursing a sprained shoulder and the team is making a move regardless of the injury. In seven starts this season, the former Falcons QB has thrown for 2,008 yards with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions, with the nine picks being tops in the NFL.

The Colts had playoff aspirations going into the season but have struggled to a 3-3-1 start, scoring more than 30 points only once. In March, the Colts traded for Ryan, hoping he’d be the key to bringing the team closer to another AFC South crown and a deep playoff berth. Now, it seems like the marriage is a wrap.