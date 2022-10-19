Candace Owens, “Drink Champs” Could Be Pulled into Kanye Lawsuit By George Floyd’s Family

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Yesterday, news broke that Kanye West is being sued by the mother of George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, for falsehoods that he spoke during a since-deleted episode of the Drink Champs podcast. Now, TMZ is reporting that Yeezy may not be the only one that could pay the price for the lies.

The legal team representing Gianna and her mom, Roxie Washington, told TMZ that any and all possible defendants are on the table in what could become a mega lawsuit. One possible co-defendant is an obvious choice: Candace Owens.

Attorney Kay Williams says that the far-right commentator is surely a would-be co-defendant, as Kanye’s remarks are a direct reflection of sentiments made in Owens’ just-released “documentary,” (if we can even call it that) titled The Greatest Lie Ever Sold.

Nuru Witherspoon, another attorney in the case, says that Ye’s comments have retraumatized Gianna all over again as she is being exposed to the new content. Witherspoon also notes that while “defamation” was mentioned in the press release, it is not legally possible to defame a deceased person, and Kanye didn’t mention the Floyd family specifically. However, the actual basis of the lawsuit is “intentional infliction of emotional distress and misappropriation.”

Although Yeezy and Owens are the clear targets in the case, attorneys are also exploring the possibility of having the folks at Drink Champs held legally responsible too, along with REVOLT TV. It is worth noting that REVOLT did pull the episode completely and show host N.O.R.E. has apologized multiple times since then.

Attorney Pat Dixon III spoke with TMZ about the mental state of Gianna and her mother amid the uproar. He stated that the main focus is to preserve George’s legacy for both him and his family. You can check out his comments in the video below.

The lawsuit has not been filed yet, but the family is seeking around $250 million in damages.

RELATED POSTS

Kanye West Hit With $250M Lawsuit Over George Floyd Comments

Former NBA Player Stephen Jackson Goes In On Kanye West For George Floyd Remarks

Drink Champs Scrubs Kanye West Episode From Their Platforms

Candace Owens, “Drink Champs” Could Be Pulled into Kanye Lawsuit By George Floyd’s Family was originally published on hiphopnc.com