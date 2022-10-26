Not The Answer: Kanye West Gets Curved By Skechers

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The artist formerly known as Kanye West is having an absolutely horrible week. Not only did Ye get dropped by adidas, costing him his alleged billionaire status, but apparently he got soundly curved and rejected by Skechers when he reportedly stepped to them about a deal.

If you initially thought Skechers reached out as some means of gaining traction on the competition. you would be totally wrong. Apparently, Ye rolled up to Skechers HQ unannounced, only to get curved.

According to TMZ, on Wednesday (Oct. 26), Ye was an uninvited, non-guest at Skechers’ corporate offices in Manhattan Beach, CA. Not only was Ye there with a film crew to reportedly document his search for a new partner and distributor of his Yeezy sneakers, after a chat he was also escorted off the premises for his folly.

We know this because Skechers issued a statement saying they had nothing to do with son rolling up like he still had the clout. “Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West,” said Skechers in a formal statement about his “unauthorized” visit. “We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech. The Company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.”

Skechers isn’t just hopping on the cancel Ye bandwagon. It turns out that Skechers was founded by Robert Greenberg while his son, Michael, serves as its President—and they’re proudly Jewish. Not the best choice when the reason all your deals have been getting wiped is because of your antisemitic rhetoric.

Ye is stacking up the L’s. We sincerely hope he gets help during what many are presuming is some sort of mental health crisis.

Also, it could all be a publicity stunt, allegedly…

