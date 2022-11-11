Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Netflix is expanding its forms of entertainment into the live space in a different form.

With the announcement of its “first ever live global streaming event” set to air next year, the company is kicking things off with legendary comic Chris Rock hosting a live comedy special.

If successful, the globally live-streamed event could prove a new market for Netflix, and the streaming giant is happy that Rock will be the first person to kick off the new idea.

“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” Robbie Praw, Netflix’s vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment, and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

Rock’s relationship with Netflix isn’t new, as it all began with his special Chris Rock: Tamborine, which debuted on the platform in 2018.

The 57-year-old comedian has been on the road for the first time in five years, performing his Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022, where he references the infamous Will Smith slap.

Netflix also isn’t new to the comedy space thanks to its Netflix is a Joke: The Festival that took place earlier this year and featured more than 300 comedians across hundreds of shows throughout a slew of venues in Los Angeles across 11 days with appearances from stars like Jamie Foxx, Dave Chappelle, and Pete Davidson.

Rock’s live comedy special is expected to live stream in early 2023.

Chris Rock To Make History With Netflix’s First Ever Live Comedy Special was originally published on cassiuslife.com