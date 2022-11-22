Hot 100.9 Teams With Community For Turkey Giveaway [VIDEO]

Brandon Caldwell is a freelance writer. His work has appeared in The FADER, Entertainment Weekly, Pitchfork, VIBE, Complex, EBONY, the Village Voice, the Houston Press and more. Follow him on Twitter: @_brandoc

Hot 100.9, It’s Only Money University and Auto Sales & Services came together to provide hundreds of ready-to-cook turkeys to citizens all across Indianapolis on Friday (November 18) and ensure everyone has a happy Thanksgiving.

The drive-thru turkey giveaway saw people of all ages stop by, chat with everyone, and get a small taste of the holiday spirit. Cars lined up around the block to get a turkey and learn of the greatness of It’s Only Money U and how easy it can be to give back, even in times like these.

Watch the recap video below!