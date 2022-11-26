Sza’s Long Awaited Second Studio Album “S.O.S” Is On The Horizon

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

SZA became TDE’s main lady with the release of her Debut album “CTRL” in 2017. The Album created classic R&B hits like “The Weekend”, “Broken Clocks” and “Love Galore” with Travis Scott.

Since the release of “CTRL” fans have been waiting for the follow up Sophomore Album. SZA took a substantial amount of time off from music. She reemerged from the shadows and began hopping on many different features to expand her sound and audience. She created an R&B classic with her peer Summer Walker on “No Love”, and Won a Grammy with Doja Cat for “Kiss Me More”.

During the time between album cycles, SZA hasn’t starved fans as bad as Rihanna and released two singles. “Hit Different” with Ty Dolla Sign and “Good Days” on Christmas of 2020. Fans originally thought the new SZA album would be here last December, but with Summer Walker dropping “Still Over It”, the rollout was ultimately scrapped.

After the release of both songs the case of SZA went cold. No new solo music would be released until fall of 2021.

On August 21st she released 3 songs to SoundCloud, giving fans something to hold onto while she subsequently finished the album. “Joni” , “Nightbird” and “I Hate You” were included in SZA’s music dump. She wasn’t expecting one of the songs to take off on Tik Tok. After 3 months of being on SoundCloud, SZA released “I Hate You” on December 3. It debuted at number 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 making it her second solo song to do this only behind “Good Days”. At that point “Good Days” had been released a year ago.

The case of SZA went cold again. The only thing fans had now was a snippet of a new song at the end of the “Good Days” video. The song also blew up on Tik Tok but sat in SZA’s vault for over a year. SZA finally decided to release the highly anticipated song “Shirt” on October 28, 2022.

With the release of “Shirt” fans knew it was time. A week later on SZA’s birthday she took to Instagram and released a video to a short song. She seemingly announced her sophomore album “S.O.S” will be released soon.

During this 5 year long process fans have been skeptical. SZA has said she was going to release her album many times before. Not only that, but the constant online back and forth between her and TDE’s label runner Punch doesn’t show good signs. The two exchanged words on Twitter in September.

SZA was interviewed by Billboard and confirmed her 2nd studio album is slated to be released sometime In December. Could the album be coming on December 2nd? She is scheduled to host and perform on SNL with Keke Palmer on December 3rd.

Who do you want to see on the new SZA album? Should songs like “Hit Different” and “Good Days” be Included, or are the songs too dated? Will the 5 year wait for SZA be worth it?