Tory Lanez Shooting Trial: Here’s Everything We Know About The Heated Court Case

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Grammy-award-winning rapper, Megan Thee Stallion is set to testify on Tuesday during the second day of Tory Lanez’s ongoing shooting trial. Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, has been charged with felony assault and gross negligence for the alleged 2020 shooting of the 29-year-old Houston femcee.

On day one of the heated trial, which kicked off on Monday, prosecutors from Megan’s team and Tory Lanez’s defense made a number of eyebrow-raising claims about the events that led up to the shooting.

According to CBS News Los Angeles, Meg’s lawyer, Alexander Bott alleged that the incident occurred shortly after Meg, Tory, and her former best friend Kelsey “Nicole” Harris, left a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s house on July 12, 2020.

Prosecutors say Megan and Tory were arguing before the shooting

After hopping into a Cadillac Escalade around 4:30 a.m., Tory and Meg began arguing. When tension between the two stars came to a boiling point, Meg asked to be let out of the vehicle. According to Bott, Tory shot at Megan five times after she insulted the rapper about his musical skills. A TMZ report noted that Meg sarcastically called the Canadian star “a beautiful artist,” which prompted him to pull the trigger and yell “dance b***h.”

Within about five minutes of the shooting, Kelsey texted one of the rapper’s security guards, “Help Tory Shot Meg,” urging for them to call 911.

“Kelsey will tell you that she just saw her close friend get shot by the defendant,” Bott told jurors in his opening statement according to Rolling Stone. He added that Harris rushed to Megan’s aid as she lay bleeding on the ground. Both women grew nervous when Tory approached them with the gun allegedly still in his hand.

“Kelsey, she’ll tell you she didn’t know if the defendant still had this gun,” Bott continued. “She didn’t know what the defendant was capable of if he was going to continue his assault. Her defensive instincts kicked into gear, and she approached the defendant. She’ll tell you the defendant physically assaulted her at that point. He pulled her by her hair, and he either punched her or slapped her.”

Prosecutors said that the “WAP” rapper got back into the SUV shortly after she was injured, but the vehicle was later stopped by LAPD.

Gun residue was found on Meg, Tory, and Kelsey

After the incident, Tory sent several text messages apologizing to Meg for the shooting. Prosecutors argued that the text messages should serve as evidence of the 30-year-old rapper’s admission to carrying out the attack. Meg’s team also highlighted that when investigators inspected the firearm, Tory tested positive for gunshot residue. Kelsey and three other people at the scene also tested positive.

Kelsey is set to testify during the trial.

Tory Lanez’s defense team reveal more details about the argument, alleging Kelsey fired the gun

Tory Lanez’s defense team rattled the courtroom with a different account of the events that led up to the shooting. Lawyers for the 30-year-old rapper argued that he did not pull the trigger. In fact, they allege that Meg’s ex-friend Kelsey fired the gun.

George Mgdesyan, Lanez’s attorney, claimed that Meg and Kelsey got into a “jealousy-fueled” argument at Kylie Jenner’s pool party. They were asked to leave the function after tension between the two former friends escalated. Mgdesyan said that Meg got upset after she witnessed Lanez flirting with Jenner in the pool. The argument continued when the trio got into the SUV.

According to the Lanez team, Kelsey flew into an angry rage after Tory admitted to sleeping with Megan because she too had an intimate relationship with the Canadian Hip-Hop star. Kelsey accused Meg of sleeping with several of her past boyfriends, such as DaBaby and basketball star Ben Simmons, Mgdesyan told jurors.

Further into his opening statement, the law official argued that Tory’s DNA wasn’t on the gun. Mgdesyan said the “Talk to Me” rapper was wearing a swimsuit during the alleged incident and had nowhere to store the gun in question. He also argued that Tory only tested positive for gunshot residue because he tried to take the gun away from Kelsey, although, “prosecutors sought to bar Mgdesyan from saying Harris was the shooter,” Rolling Stone noted.

Prosecutors for Meg said that Lanez apologized to Harris in a recorded jail call. He also tried to make amends with Megan in a text message that read, “I know you’re probably never going to talk to me again, but I genuinely want you to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. I was just too drunk. Nonetheless, shit should have never happened, and I can’t change what did. I just feel horrible because I genuinely just got too drunk.”

The heated court case ended with an eyebrow-raising testimony from LAPD officer Sandra Cabral, the officer who pulled over the vehicle Megan, Kelsey and Tory were riding in. When she encountered the trio, Cabral said that Kelsey had blood and scratches on her right leg along with a ripped strap on the left side of her bathing suit.

In the next court session, Megan’s bodyguard is also set to take the stand.

SEE ALSO:

Open Letter To Megan Thee Stallion Draws Attention To Violence Against Black Women

More Money And Education Isn’t Reducing Racism And Depression For Black Men, Study Confirms

The post Tory Lanez Shooting Trial: Here’s Everything We Know About The Heated Court Case appeared first on NewsOne.

Tory Lanez Shooting Trial: Here’s Everything We Know About The Heated Court Case was originally published on newsone.com