In this episode, Amanda speaks with ABC News producer and documentarian Julian Glover about his documentary Lowballed which focuses on how many persons of color may have had wealth denied by housing appraisals.

It’s the holiday season and during this time of year, depression increases. With the untimely death of Stephen ‘tWitch” Boss to suicide, Amanda goes over some helpful tips to get through the Holiday.

In Blackurate News Twitter disbands its Trust and Safety council and Amanda will break down what that means. Also, Larsa Pippen speaks out about her strange relationship with the much younger Marcus Jordan. There is also a woman who risked it all for lust and Amanda and Nailz share their stories.

FOLLOW ALONG AS WE COVER:

(02:54) Blackurate News : Twitter Disbands Its Trust And Safety Council. (What Does That Mean?) And Larsa Pippen Speaks Out On Her Strange Relationship With Michael Jordan’s Son.

(15:17) Rip To Hershel Walker’s Political Career. He Lost In The Georgia Runoff. I Don’t Think You Understand How Close We Came To Adding This Additional Circus To The Senate And Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Down On Stand, Says She Wishes She Hadn’t Survived Alleged Tory Lanez Shooting

(25:28) Dj Stephen “Twitch” Boss Dead Of Apparent Suicide.

(38:13) Blackurate News : After Keeping The Country Shut In For 3 Years China Is Having The Covid Outbreak We Had In America In 2020 And 2021 And Diddy Who Announced A New Baby This Week Came To The Defense Of Girlfriend Yung Miami Claiming She Is Not A Side Chick.

(45:13) Our America: Lowballed Documentary Interview With Julian Glover An

Executive Producer From Abc.

(01:11:00) A Woman Risks It All For A Dude And Ends Up Arrested And Will Probably Lose Her Job.

FOLLOW THE SHOW ON ALL SOCIALS

@sealessaidit

@amandaseales

@djnailz

If you have a comment leave Amanda a message at 1 855-AMANDA-8 that’s 1-855-262-6328

Amanda Seales Show ‘Lowballed” | EPISODE 27 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com