Iggy Azalea Launches An Official OnlyFans Page Ahead Of A Bigger Project

Embarking on A New Journey

Today Australian rapper, Iggy Azalea launched an official OnlyFans page as part of a bigger plan for a project called Hotter Than Hell. The rapper priced the subscription at $25 which you can find here. It gives fans access to Iggy as she travels through a world of creativity, art, and music. It may also lead to the reveal of a new album.

A “mixed media project called ‘Hotter Than Hell'”

Iggy’s first project will be in collaboration with Ian Connor, who is no stranger to the public spotlight. She states that there will be “photographs, visual art collabs, videos, etc”. There have been mixed discussions about Iggy’s announcement. “Dont waste your time fellas”, one user stated. “For that price we need to see everything”, another user stated. One comment said, “I’m not wasting my bread if you not on all fours getting busy”. Others praised the artist and sent their lovely emojis her way.

Will you be coppin the OnlyFans soon? Many speculate this could be a way for her to easily profit without exposing herself. Why not? Other celebrities did it. Nonetheless, Iggy is doing a great job at staying relevant.

Iggy vs. The World

Some may know about Iggy Azalea’s constant attacks on her talents and her looks. Lots of people speak highly about her appearance but talk down on her skills. Many people view her as a meme because of her appearance On Shade 45’s Sway In the Morning, where a listener stated “her freestyle was trash, get the f*ck off the airway”. Despite her hits like Fancy, Kream, and Problem (Ariana Grande), she continues to receive backlash from the public. We can’t blame this all on Iggy, her relationship with global rapper Playboi Carti landed in the headlines for weeks at a time as they went head to head about their relationship troubles. She recently gave birth to a child in 2020 named Onyx.

You gonna cop?

