Kanye West Quietly Marries Another White Woman, Her Name Is Bianca Censori

Kanye West is back in the headlines again. This time, the rapper has fans and internet detractors raising an eyebrow at his new wife. According to TMZ, West, who now performs under the moniker “Ye,” married Yeezy designer Bianca Censori in a secret wedding.

The couple tied the knot on Jan. 12, but the ceremony wasn’t exactly legal given that the pair have yet to file for their marriage certificate. Photos obtained by the outlet captured Ye and Censori walking into the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills Thursday. In one picture, Kanye was wearing what appeared to be a wedding band on his left hand.

Sources close to the pair said that Ye has been happily in love with Censori. Since the ceremony, the Late Registration producer has been wearing the ring to “symbolizes his commitment” to her, insiders added.

After the wedding, Kanye and Censori reportedly honeymooned at the Amangiri, a fancy five-star hotel located in Canyon Point, Utah, according to the Daily Mail. During their romantic vacation, the married couple stopped by the hotel’s lavish Aman Spa where they enjoyed special Navajo-inspired treatments.

Earlier this month, Kanye dropped a new song dedicated to Bianca

Kanye’s bizarre wedding comes just two weeks after he dropped a new song dedicated to his wife called “Censori Overload.”

The Donny Hathaway sampled track was originally shared via his Instagram account on Dec. 7. In the song, West talks about the controversy surrounding his “Death Con 3″ remark, which got him booted off Twitter in October of last year.

“Tweeted ‘death con’, now we past three,” he raps in the song.

Further along in the tune, the Chicago rapper references his divorce from reality TV star Kim Kardashian. In the quick verse, Kanye mentions that in the past, he has woken up to several “‘I can’t do this anymore’ texts” from his former wife of six years. The song ends with a soundbite from Ye’s viral interview with far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, where he professed his “love” for Hitler.

Here’s what we know about Ye and Censori’s budding romance story so far.

Who is Bianca Censori?

Bianca Censori is an architectural designer at West’s Yeezy brand. She’s been working with the company since November 2020, according to the New York Post. Censori hails from Melbourne, Australia, and now lives in Los Angeles, presumably with the Grammy-winning producer.

After graduating high school, Censori launched her own jewelry brand called Nylons Jewellery. “She went on to become a design consultant at Kelektiv and a student architect at DP Toscano Architects from July 2017 to June 2020 before starting her career at Yeezy,” the publication noted.

Censori is naturally a brunette, but in photos of her recent outing with Ye at the Waldorf Astoria, she donned a short blonde look.

How did Kanye and Bianca meet?

It’s unclear when the pair met, but some sources believe their relationship blossomed when Censori joined the Yeezy team in 2020.

Social media reacts to the news

When news of Kanye’s wedding hit the media, social media lit up with all sorts of reactions. Some fans congratulated the revered producer. A few social media users felt as though Censori favored Kim Kardashian.

“Kanye West new wife look like Kim K,” wrote one user, while another Twitter goer chimed in,” Kanye West’s new wife sure looks like someone he should get over.”

https://twitter.com/hopefullofpeace/status/1613913418662285314

Kim and Kanye settled their divorce back in November of last year. Ye went on to briefly date model Julia Fox before they called it quits. Recently, the rapper was romantically liked to Brazilian model Juliana Nalú, but their relationship was short-lived. Nalú parted ways with the rapper shortly after his antisemitic remarks caused a stir online.

