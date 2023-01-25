Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

NLE Choppa is dropped by The AM Clique and is sharing some of his best gems with his fans at the young age of 20.

He shared how he’s been able to grow as a person through prayer and meditation, opened up about his mental health and veganism, why he doesn’t practice monogamy, semen retention, and more!

Check out the full interview below:

Share with us what you’re favorite moment was during this interview!

Take us with you! Download our app on IOS or Android!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

MORE AM CLIQUE INTERVIEWS:

The post NLE Choppa Talks Career Growth, Polyamorous Relationships, Sexual Encounters, Mental Health & More! [WATCH HERE] appeared first on 92 Q.

NLE Choppa Talks Career Growth, Polyamorous Relationships, Sexual Encounters, Mental Health & More! [WATCH HERE] was originally published on 92q.com