When it comes to serving LEWKS, the beautiful Savannah James just doesn’t miss!

Recently, the gorgeous wife and mother of three was spotted on Instagram serving face and giving us hair goals in a look that was everything. For her stylish look, the beaut rocked a lace-up black top and black jeans that were everything. Of course, she served face and rocked a glammed beat that showed off her natural beauty. But it was her hair that really sent us into a frenzy as the starlet wore her locks in a golden brown style with blonde highlights. The look featured soft curls and a middle part to frame the sides of her face.

Taking to Instagram, Mrs. James’ hair stylist, Ricky Wing, shared a stunning IG photo set of the beauty as she showed off her effortless slay and stunning locs. In the photos, the fashion queen gave off major muse vibes for the stylist’s 36 thousand Instagram followers and certainly left us all with major hair envy.

“Golden Barbie @mrs_savannahrj

Hair : @whatwigs ” Savanah’s hair stylist appropriately captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

We just love an effortless slay and it’s safe to say that any look that Savannah rocks is absolutely stunning! Beauties, what do you think abut this beauty’s latest hairstyle? Did she nail it once again?

Savannah James Is Absolutely Serving In Latest Photos was originally published on hellobeautiful.com