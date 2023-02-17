IndyGo Purple Line moves to next phase- some neighbors for it, others against

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo’s Purple Line is preparing to enter a new phase of construction, and not everyone in the community is happy about it.

Community members gathered at New Direction Church Thursday to learn more about Purple Line while also voicing their concerns regarding the construction plans.

Purple Line will be the newest addition of bus transit lines running 15 miles to connect downtown Indianapolis to the City of Lawrence. It will run through several neighborhoods, past major employers and healthcare and educational facilities.

“This is an area that has long been overlooked and forgotten about,” Jordan Patterson, Special Programs Manager for IndyGo, said. “It’s really exciting to see the attention and investment that is coming from this $188 million project.”

This is an area of Indianapolis that has struggled with a lack of public transportation for a while, making it difficult for both the residents and businesses nearby.

“We’ve been hurting for transportation in our area,” James Logan said. “You have to go to point C and D, a roundabout way, to get to where you need to go. Places are now going ghost because (people) can’t get to the place. Once the Purple Line is done, you’ll be able to get to where you need to go a lot easier and a lot safer.”

