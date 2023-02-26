Larry Vaughn and Abdul-Hakim Shabazz – The race for Mayor of Indy

Frequent radio show caller Larry Vaughn is running for Mayor of Indianapolis as a Democrat. He joins us for his first appearance on the show as a guest.
Then Abdul-Hakim Shabazz is well known as a radio talk show host and political commentator. Now he wants to be Mayor of Indianapolis. He explains his platform and what makes him a pro-choice moderate Republican, who is not voting for Donald Trump.
“Open Lines with Cameron Ridle” airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.
Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle.
