AKA’s set to takeover Indiana Statehouse; Martin University giving out 75K in Scholarships

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The AKA’s are taking over the Indiana Statehouse. Alexandra Hall tells us about AKA Day the sorority’s efforts to get the attention of lawmakers and improve health stats for mothers and their newborn babies.

Plus John Girton tells us how you can get some of the $75,000 in scholarships being offered by Martin University.

“Open Lines with Cameron Ridle” airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle.