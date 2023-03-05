Why John Couch wants to be Mayor of Indianapolis; Meet The Media of Indy

John Couch wants to be the next Mayor of Indianapolis. He’s running as a republican, but his platform points aren’t 100% MAGA style. He plans to be tough on crime, but is supportive of legalizing Marijuana, and Pro-Choice went it comes to abortion. He explains what sets him apart from 3 other republicans wanting the job.
Plus, the Indianapolis Association of Black Journalists is hosting its Meet The Media Night at Skyline Club in Indianapolis. President Vernon Williams and Hyacinth Rucker explain how the event will serve as a networking event for public to meet members of the Indianapolis media. GET TICKETS HERE
“Open Lines with Cameron Ridle” airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.
Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle.
