Rémy Martin Announces Final Mixtape Campaign Installment Saluting DJ Culture

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

As the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop continues on, legendary cognac brand Rémy Martin unveiled the final installment of its three-part Mixtape series. For the latest installment, Rémy Martin turns its focus on a host of outstanding DJs who aid in elevating the culture at large.

Rémy Martin and the Mixtape series might be coming to a close but it is part of the ongoing celebration and recognition that Hip-Hop and cognac go hand in hand. The brand is delighted to reveal its latest VSOP Mixtape Volume 3 Limited Edition bottle, a collectible item that will lead the curious to new augmented reality (A.R.) technology which invites imbibers deep into the world of Rémy Martin and the Mixtape campaign.

Along with the Mixtape campaign comes the announcement of the Mixtape Street Art Museum, an exhibit that will train its focus on eight iconic DJs across five cities across the United States with artwork constructed by illustrator Xia Gordon. Along with iHeartMedia, the mixtape events will be made widely available to fans by way of the mural’s A.R. technology and will partner with The Universal Hip Hop Museum in support of the campaign.

“With such a historic year for hip-hop, we couldn’t be more excited to team up with celebrated icons in Mixtape culture to announce the launch of the VSOP Mixtape Vol. 3 Limited Edition. This year’s Mixtape release includes an interactive A.R. experience which highlights the vibrance of VSOP tied to a pinnacle moment in music history. To further honor the exceptional legacy of musical excellence, we are thrilled to collaborate with the Universal Hip Hop Museum to preserve the history of hip hop and music culture for years to come,” said Tina Reejsinghani, Vice President, Rémy Martin Americas, via a statement.

For those late to the party, Volume 1 of the Mixtape series shined a light on Hip-Hop’s early roots with a Black and gold bottle release. Volume 2 gave light to the graphic codes of the cassette tape. Volume 3 pairs the old and the new for a retro Mixtape vibe. The bottle comes complete with a QR code so that those taking a sip of this classic cognac can learn more about the wide variety of tasting notes and the history of Rémy Martin VSOP Cognac Fine Champagne

“Rémy Martin has been linked to music for decades. With the release of this third mixtape, we are curating a new kind of vintage celebration that puts the living legacy of music and cognac culture forever at the center,” said Amaury Vinclet, Global Executive Director at Rémy Martin, via a statement. “The Rémy Martin brand has almost 300 years of history. Our past enlightens the present, our future echoes the past. It’s a culture of excellence that we share with music. This latest release in the Mixtape trilogy, with its vintage VSOP label, timeless black bottle, and premium gift box in Rémy Martin’s classic red, black, and gold colors, is a wonderfully creative tribute to a shared culture – and a collectible.”

For the Rémy Martin Mixtape Street Art Museum exhibit, the featured DJs are Kool DJ Red Alert of Harlem, N.Y., DJ Spinderella of Brooklyn, N.Y., DJ Cocoa Channelle also of Brooklyn, N.Y., DJ Marley Marl of Queens, N.Y., DJ Yella of Los Angeles, Calif., DJ Jelly of Atlanta, Ga., DJ Jay Illa of Chicago, Ill., and DJ Shortkut from the Bay Area.

The murals featuring the eight DJs will go on display via visually arresting murals in New York, Los Angles, Chicago, Atlanta, and San Francisco. The A.R. technology will allow viewers to learn more about the contributions each of these icons has made to DJ and mixtape culture.

In addition, from now until July 2023, participants who visit the exhibit murals will be able to scan QR codes for chances to win a pair of tickets to attend a Mixtape celebration in participating cities via iHeartMedia.

The VSOP Mixtape Vol. 3 Limited Edition retails for $52.99

To learn more, visit this link.

—

Photo: Rémy Martin

Rémy Martin Announces Final Mixtape Campaign Installment Saluting DJ Culture was originally published on cassiuslife.com