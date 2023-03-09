9 Of The Notorious B.I.G.’s Best Guest Verses

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

March 9 marks the 26th anniversary of the tragic passing of the late-great, Notorious B.I.G. And though some of today’s Hip-Hoppers aren’t familiar with just how large the OG King of New York was in the Hip-Hop culture, we are, and because of that we continue to honor his memory to this day.

To celebrate the genius of Christopher Wallace aka The Notorious B.I.G. aka Biggie Smalls aka Big Poppa aka Frank White, we’ve compiled a list of nine of Biggie’s best guest verses that you may or may not remember. Though Big wasn’t around long enough to hop on many of his rap peers’ songs, the few times that he did, he stole the show and basically made the song his own. For that we thank him.

From outshining Shaquille O’Neal on “Can’t Stop The Reign” to burning down the booth with The Lox on their “Funkmaster Flex freestyle,” Biggie constantly reminded everyone that during Hip-Hop’s golden era, he was the king of the hill. And to many he still is.

Check out nine of Biggie’s best guest verses below, and let us know if any other guest verses should’ve made the list in the comments section below.

Junior Mafia – “Get Money”

“… You knew about me, the fake ID’s / Cases in Virginia, bodies in DC…”

Junior Mafia – “Players Anthem”

“I’ve been robbin’ ni**as since Run and them was singin’ ‘Here We Go’ / snatchin’ ropes at the Roxie / homeboy, you didn’t know my flow?”

Shaquille O’Neal ft. The Notorious B.I.G. – “Can’t Stop The Reign”

“How can players stand there and say I sound like them? Hello / Push wigs back and 6 coups that’s yellow / Plus clips that expand from hand to elbows / Spray up your Days Inn, any telly you in.”

P. Diddy ft. The Notorious B.I.G. & Busta Rhymes – “Victory”

“You heard of us, the murderous most shady / been on the low lately, the feds hate me / the son of Satan, they say my killings to blatant / You hesitatin,’ I’m in your mama crib waitin’…”

Total ft. The Notorious B.I.G. – “Can’t You See”

“Gimme all the chickenheads from Pasadena to Medina / Bet Big get in between ya…”

Notorious B.I.G. & The Lox “Funkmaster Flex Freestyle”

“Wherever I go my crew is true to swarm / Got stripes in New York like Yankee uniforms…”

The Notorious B.I.G., Lord Tariq & Pudgee – “Think BIG”

“Flippin’ coke in corner store bodegas, in the backroom playin’ Sega / Street Fighter 2, I’m inviting you / Bring your writing crew and they dopest rhyme, I get up in that ass every time…”

Jay-Z ft. The Notorious B.I.G. – “Brooklyn’s Finest”

“F*ck fistfights and lame scuffles / pillowcase to your face makes the shell muffle…”

P. Diddy ft. The Notorious B.I.G & Jay-Z – “Young G’s”

“Damn it feel good to see people up on it / Flipped two keys in two weeks and didn’t flaunt it…”

