No Charges For Ja Morant In Colorado Gun Incident

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Police in Colorado has stated that Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant will not face criminal charges over flashing a gun in a social media video last weekend.

On Wednesday afternoon (March 8), the Glendale, Colorado Police Department announced that after finishing their investigation into Ja Morant after being alerted to an Instagram Live video he streamed showing him flashing a firearm while in Shotgun Willie’s strip club, that they would not file charges.

“GPD was not able to determine that probable cause existed for the filing of any charges,” the press release partially stated. “In this case, it should be noted that on the night in question, the GPD did not receive any calls for service at the nightclub regarding a weapon of any type. Subsequently, no disturbances were reported, and no citizens or patrons of the club came forward to make a complaint. The investigation also concluded that no one was threatened or menaced with the firearm and in fact, no firearm was ever located.”

Morant was spotted on his Instagram Live flashing the weapon while in the club early Saturday morning (March 5) hours after his Grizzlies team lost to the hometown Nuggets. The club is five miles from Denver’s home stadium Ball Arena. After the footage was released, the Grizzlies announced that the 23-year-old would not be available for the team’s next two games against the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers. So far, the team has stated publicly that he is to miss the team’s next four games at least.

Morant deactivated his Twitter and Instagram accounts that Saturday as the news spread and issued a statement saying he was stepping away. ”I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being,” he said.

The trouble may not be over for Ja Morant, as the NBA has been investigating the incident in addition to others he’s been involved in. In addition, while Nike issued a statement of support for the two-time All-Star, Powerade has taken steps to take down its ads featuring Morant on its website and social media according to reports.

__

Photo: Justin Ford / Getty

The post No Charges For Ja Morant In Colorado Gun Incident appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

No Charges For Ja Morant In Colorado Gun Incident was originally published on hiphopwired.com